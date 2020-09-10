Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,612 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $350,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $200.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.85 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.46. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,026,000 after acquiring an additional 502,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

