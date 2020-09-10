ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMIGY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

