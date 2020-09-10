Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $18.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $498.25. 63,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,908 shares of company stock valued at $45,233,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

