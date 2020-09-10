Adrian John Geoffrey Coates Buys 45,000 Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,715.

Adrian John Geoffrey Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Adrian John Geoffrey Coates bought 160,000 shares of Thor Explorations stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

CVE:THX opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 million and a PE ratio of -23.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. Thor Explorations Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Segilola Gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

