Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 67,119 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,119 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Vereit worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 180.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VER. BofA Securities raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Vereit stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

