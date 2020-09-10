Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.45% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15,102,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 906,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after buying an additional 906,144 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 745.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after buying an additional 267,118 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 160,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86.

