Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 27,870 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.76% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.