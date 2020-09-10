Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.46 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.