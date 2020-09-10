Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 50,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 57,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.