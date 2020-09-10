Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 162.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.51 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $219.70 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

