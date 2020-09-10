Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.23% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 64,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 34,299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

