Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,240 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

TROW opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $120.29. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.