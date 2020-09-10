Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 628.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $168.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $184.61.

