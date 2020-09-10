Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 62,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML stock opened at $359.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.