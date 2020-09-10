Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,389 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

