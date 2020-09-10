Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 27,650 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 70.9% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 748,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 310,533 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 234.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 173,083 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 174.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 309,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,922.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,130 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,623,643 shares of company stock valued at $102,366,324.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.