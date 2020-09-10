Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 89,956 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,956 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.