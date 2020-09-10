Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,864 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after buying an additional 134,990 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 309,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,348,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,760,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 165,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVG opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

