Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,534 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.