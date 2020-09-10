AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEG. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AEGON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

AEGON stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AEGON by 1,672.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AEGON by 101.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AEGON by 42.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AEGON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114,605 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

