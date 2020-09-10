AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.74-$1.94 EPS.

AeroVironment stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

