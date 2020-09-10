AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.74-$1.94 EPS.

Shares of AVAV opened at $69.00 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

