AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.57 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.74-$1.94 EPS.

Shares of AVAV traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,561. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

