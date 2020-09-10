Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.88

Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 132839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 214,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $783,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,640,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 157,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 59,913 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

