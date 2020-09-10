Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 273,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,465,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,477,000 after purchasing an additional 63,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.02. 10,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

