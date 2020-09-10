Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.09 ($88.34).

AIR opened at €69.39 ($81.64) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.38. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

