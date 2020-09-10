Ajmere Dale Sells 3,880 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.60 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $170.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $8,744,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 17.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,203,000 after acquiring an additional 139,368 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $323,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $9,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

