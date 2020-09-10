Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $744.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $901.79 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 228.2% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,854 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 515,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 502,682 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

