Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.