Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $68.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.42% from the company’s previous close.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

