Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $79.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALBO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

ALBO stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $410.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

