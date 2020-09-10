Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 286,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 128,257 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,879.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 220,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 209,785 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 6,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,275 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

