Alexandra C. Trower Sells 21,428 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EL stock opened at $218.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.66. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.