Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1,893.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,746,000 after acquiring an additional 773,710 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $88,585,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $71,776,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,131 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,530. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,292. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

