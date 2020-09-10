Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ATI stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

