Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.25

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and traded as high as $18.75. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 448,723 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $118.70 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

