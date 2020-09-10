Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

ALV stock opened at €183.90 ($216.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €182.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €173.68. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

