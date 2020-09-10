Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

