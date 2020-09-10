Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $9,344,076.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 729,869 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $17,976,673.47.

On Monday, June 15th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $11,840,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 290,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $7,006,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $24,130,000.00.

Altice USA stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Altice USA by 112.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altice USA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altice USA by 228.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 91,233 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 71.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 660,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

