Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 7,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $289,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $152,840.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,955 shares of company stock worth $12,042,601. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 72.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,136,725 shares of the software’s stock valued at $109,623,000 after buying an additional 1,744,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,489,635 shares of the software’s stock worth $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 971,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock worth $153,508,000 after purchasing an additional 292,364 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Altair Engineering by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,822,273 shares of the software’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 266,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Altair Engineering by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 656,946 shares of the software’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 112,284 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

