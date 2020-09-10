Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.92 Million in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 757,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.28% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

