Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 506,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NYSE:GME opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $498.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

