Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $516,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,268.61 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,577.72 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,218.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,570.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

