Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,268.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,218.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,570.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

