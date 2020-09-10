Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3,500.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

AMZN opened at $3,268.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,218.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,570.82. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

