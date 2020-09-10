Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.94. 4,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.