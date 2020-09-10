American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $19,886,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $9,923,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 995,454 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.