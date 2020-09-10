American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

AEO stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

