American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $101,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

