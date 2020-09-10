Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 413.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Amerisafe worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 71.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of AMSF opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.34. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

